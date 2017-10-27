The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Wagner insists it is business as usual for him as Huddersfield Town go in search for a new Head of Football Operations.

It comes after the most recent incumbent, David Moss, left earlier in the week after holding the position at the club for just four months.

However, Town boss Wagner was philosophical about the departure as his side gears up to face Liverpool FC at Anfield this weekend.

“Sometimes it just doesn't click when you start a new job in any area or company,” the head coach said.

“This is nothing special and now we go in search for a replacement.

“But in the meantime I am used to the departure affecting my role on a day-to-day basis.

“Stuart Webber left the role last March/April and I was able to handle it until the end of last season.

“Now I will handle it again - even if we are desperate to find a replacement.

And when asked what sort of credentials any potential candidate would have to possess, the German boss was once again forthright in this answer.

“The role is totally clear in what we are searching for in terms of a Head of Football operations – to help the football club and me as a manager to improve."