Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner will win the Championship's Manager of the Month award, according to the results of our poll.

The German ran out as the landslide winner with 259 more votes than second placed Paul Heckingbottom.

Wagner's side are yet to lose a match in the second tier, dropping just two points against Aston Villa so far this campaign.

Newcastle United, Barnsley, Brentford and Wolves have all been beaten by Town, whose odds for promotion have been repeatedly slashed since the start of the season.

The only blemish on an otherwise sterling campaign was the early exit from the EFL Cup to the hands of Shrewsbury.

Wagner is on the Manager of the Month short list however, competing against Heckingbottom, Nigel Clough and Lee Johnson for the award which will be announced at 6am tomorrow.