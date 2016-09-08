Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town's David Wagner landslide favourite for Manager of the Month award

  • Updated
  • By

The Town boss dominated our vote

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner will win the Championship's Manager of the Month award, according to the results of our poll.

The German ran out as the landslide winner with 259 more votes than second placed Paul Heckingbottom.

Wagner's side are yet to lose a match in the second tier, dropping just two points against Aston Villa so far this campaign.

Newcastle United, Barnsley, Brentford and Wolves have all been beaten by Town, whose odds for promotion have been repeatedly slashed since the start of the season.

The only blemish on an otherwise sterling campaign was the early exit from the EFL Cup to the hands of Shrewsbury.

Wagner is on the Manager of the Month short list however, competing against Heckingbottom, Nigel Clough and Lee Johnson for the award which will be announced at 6am tomorrow.

More on Huddersfield Town 1 Wolves 0

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Did you make it into our fan gallery? Fan Reaction and Views Championship Round-Up 5 Key Talking Points Rajiv van La Parra Post-Match
1 of 8
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Successive wins proving elusive for Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner with Elias Kachunga during the SkyBet Championship game against Brentford FC.

David Wagner has managed the feat only once

Related Tags

People
David Wagner
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Betting comparison site SmartBet brings you all the top Huddersfield Town matchday odds.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town favourites to add another three points against Leeds United
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Is this year's crop of loan signings the best Huddersfield Town has had?
  3. Football League Championship
    Why do most supporters hate Leeds United?
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Which Huddersfield Town player is up for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the month?
  5. David Wagner
    Who are Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's manager of the month rivals?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent