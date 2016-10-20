Login Register
Huddersfield Town's David Wagner on Liverpool starlet Joe Gomez

  • Updated
  • By

Potential for January loan swoop or not?

WATCH: David Wagner on Joe Gomez link
Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner raised his eyebrows at the mention of interest in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

A national newspaper report suggested the German head coach was keen to add the 19-year-old to his squad on loan in January.

Gomez has been sidelined for a year after suffering an ACL injury whilst in action for England Under 21s.

Versatile Gomez, who can play anywhere in the back line, took part in his first full session since his injury at Melwood - Liverpool’s training ground - this week, and Town were said to be keeping an eye on his progress as he looks to become match fit.

Huddersfield Town Chief Coach, David Wagner during a press conference

Wagner indicated that was news to him.

“It was mentioned to me that this has been reported, but this was the first thing I heard of it,” said Wagner.

“I know he is a Liverpool player and he was injured a very long time ago, but I am not sure if he is back in training at the moment.

“I do know he is a big mate of Kasey Palmer, but he is a Liverpool player.”

