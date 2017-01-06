Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner lost out to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Chris Hughton in the race for the Championship manager of the month award for December.

August winner Wagner was in the running after guiding his promotion chasers to four wins and two draws during the month.

Leeds United’s Garry Monk and Fulham’s Slavisa Jokanovic were the other nominees.

But Hughton got the nod after Albion bagged four wins and a draw from their five matches.

His side had clean-sheet wins at home to Leeds and QPR, combined with away victories at Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers, following a 0-0 stalemate at Cardiff City at the start of the month.

The return clash with Cardiff at the Amex Stadium was postponed due to fog.

But Brighton returned to top spot in the table with Monday’s 2-1 triumph at Fulham in their first match of 2017 to stretch their unbeaten league run to 18 games.

Hughton said of his award: “It’s something I pick up on behalf of the staff and the players, who have been outstanding.

“It is always nice when a club gets recognised for a period of play or particular game or a way of playing.”

Barnsley striker forward Sam Winnall, who scored six goals in as many games, won the Championship player of the month prize.