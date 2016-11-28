Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Defiant David Wagner says there's no way Huddersfield Town will change their approach to Championship football.

That's after his side side suffered a 2-1 setback at home to Wigan Athletic in front of the Sky cameras.

It was a fifth defeat in seven as Town, who scored through Aaron Mooy, fell victim to two counter-attack goals.

"We are disappointed of course, and we need to be more clinical in font of goal," said the head coach, whose side remain sixth.

"We played some good stuff, and we should have had one, if not two penalties.

"We brought our identity to the grass, played with speed and created good moments.

"Of course we had some problems in defending their counters, but all in all it was a good game from my side.

"Unfortunately we didn't get some decisions, but we have to accept this and go forward to the next game."