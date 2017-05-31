Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Hoyle is set to sit down with Head Coach David Wagner this morning to outline Huddersfield Town 's assault on the Premier League next season.

The chairman revealed the proposed meeting during the club's rousing civic reception in front of the town hall yesterday evening as thousands gathered to celebrate Monday's SkyBet Championship play-off final win over Reading FC .

Town centre roads were closed hours in advance of the open-top bus parade as supporters lined the streets to salute their heroes, packing into St George's Square .

After all the players, coaches and staff had been presented to a raucous crowd, Hoyle revealed he would be speaking with boss Wagner at his house to discuss the future this morning.

When asked what was at the top of their to-do list, Hoyle said: "How we're going to survive in the Premier League.

"Our list will contain everything. But what we've got to remember is how we've got here.

"Of course we will have to strengthen, we have a very small squad but at the same time we have to stick to our principles.

"Other clubs will look at us and think, 'Wow! Look what they've achieved'. So how we got here will remain for how we go forward."

Town were six weeks away from liquidation when they went into administration in March 2003 and were relegated to the bottom tier two months later.

Play-off final wins - all via penalty shootouts - in each division have followed since, with Hoyle at the helm for the last two.

He took control of Town nine years ago when they were in League One and Monday's 4-3 win on penalties at Wembley after a goalless 120 minutes sees the Terriers become the 49th different club to reach the Premier League.

"That final was the most emotional, up and down experience in my life but you look at this (the parade) and ask, is it all worth it? Absolutely," said Hoyle.

"We never thought it would happen - since we bought the club in 2008 it's got harder and harder each year.

"We've had a bit of luck and we've had an exceptional coach - he's created an identity and we've stuck to it and we're going forward.

"Of course he's ambitious and wants to manage in the Premier League and now it's great he can with the club which gave him a chance in the first place.

"We've reached the dreamland, the promised land and little Huddersfield, the little dog, is now a big dog and we're there. Happy days!"

When asked if Town would survive in the Premier League, Hoyle added: "I'd like to think so, but it's a really tough division. You hope so, let's see how it goes."