Huddersfield Town's defeat at Reading FC could have wider implications and four other things we learned

Huddersfield Town lost for only the second time this season as a deflected Roy Beerens shot was enough to give Reading victory at the weekend.

The 41st minute goal came after Town winger Rajiv van La Parra saw red for two bookable offences which left David Wagner's side having to play more than an hour with ten men.

And despite the numerical disadvantage the Terriers put up a heroic second-half performance as they went in search of an illusive equaliser.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

1. A week is a long time in football

On the scoresheet against Queens Park Rangers and in the EFL Team of the Week, Kasey Palmer was on a crest of a wave last week.

But the on-loan Chelsea midfielder came crashing back down to earth as early as the 28th minute at the Madejski Stadium – through no fault of his own.

The youngster was the player sacrificed for Harry Bunn after Rajiv's van La Parra's senseless second yellow card meant head coach David Wagner was forced into a tactical reshuffle.

The 19-year-old would have been relishing the chance of an extended run in the side over Jack Payne and was visibly frustrated at having to make way with less than 30 minutes on the clock.

But it's a lesson that will be well learned for Palmer – not only sometimes having to take one for the team but also football is a fickle business.

However, with suspensions piling up from the Berkshire trip, the player will quickly have an opportunity to once again prove his worth on Tuesday night at home to Rotherham United.

2. Ill-discipline could cost more than this defeat

Reading FC v Huddersfield Town, 24.09.2016: Rajiv van La Parra gets a second yellow card and is sent-off.

Huddersfield Town's trip to the Madejski Stadium proved more costly that just Rajiv van La Parra's sending-off as Mark Hudson and Chris Lowe also picked up their fifth bookings of the season.

Both are now suspended for Tuesday's encounter against the Millers – Hudson's card inevitable after a tactical foul but frustratingly Lowe booked for dissent, just as van La Parra was for his second booking.

Elias Kachunga was also guilty of too much backchat towards referee James Linington – all of which is an inexcusable way of collecting cards regardless of the circumstances in what is already a long and arduous Championship season.

Furthermore, Rajiv van La Parra's sending-off saw Town play more than an hour with 10 men in which time David Wagner's side produced a herculean effort in their search for an illusive equaliser.

Fatigue-wise the side are bound to be hurting with little recovery ahead of Tuesday before travelling down to Ipswich Town on the Saturday.

Factor in the suspensions and it could be a long, long week until the start of the international break...

3. Town have True Grit and Character

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

David Wagner continually talks about his side showing their identity in their performances and if there was ever any doubt in what that included this was a real insight.

Despite being down to 10 men Huddersfield Town continued to play positive, expansive football in search of an equaliser, producing a heroic second-half display despite their numerical disadvantage.

The side left nothing out on the field as they dominated hosts Reading, but were unable to conjure up an equaliser which would have been richly deserved.

Town may have lost but their quality (and qualities) shone through, making the trip back up to West Yorkshire just a little less painful for the passionate 1,349 away support – its that sort of effort and endeavour fans want to see from their side first and foremost.

4. Another striker is needed

Reading FC v Huddersfield Town, 24.09.2016: Huddersfield Town's Nahki Wells is in despair at the final whistle.

The margins in Huddersfield Town's results are minimal – either losing or winning by the odd goal and it occasionally feels like the only difference between Town as a good side and a great side is the addition of prolific striker.

Saturday was another case in point – David Wagner once again reduced to bringing on defender Michael Hefele to play up front as well as encouraging fellow defenders Mark Hudson and Christopher Schlinder forward in search of an equalising goal.

As previously mentioned, it's a ploy that worked effectively against Aston Villa but not one that is a long-term solution.

Perhaps another striker would have grabbed the equaliser, perhaps they would have made things more comfortable against Queens Park Rangers or Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Who knows but it feels David Wagner's side could quickly appear too one-dimensional upfront if another quality forward is not brought in at the earliest opportunity.

5. Result against Rotherham is vital

Reading v Huddersfield Town, Madejski Stadium, 24.09.2016: Huddersfield Town Fans.

After all is said and done, the home derby against Rotherham provides a excellent opportunity to get this loss out of the system.

Having named an unchanged starting side and bench in Berkshire, there will be enforced changes due to the suspensions if nothing else.

But Wagner has always maintained he has sufficient strength in depth to cope and notwithstanding fatigue, his side should be more than capable of seeing off Rotherham United.

With the Millers lying second bottom of the league with the worst defensive record and not winning a game in over a month – this should present itself as not only an ideal opportunity to get a good reaction but win by a comprehensive scoreline.

Of course, there are no easy games in the Championship but the fantastic start to the season has built a level of expectation that winning, and winning comfortably, is expected.