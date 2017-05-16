No one thought we could make play-offs - Kachunga

A trip to Wembley is in touching distance for Huddersfield Town and forward Elias Kachunga is ready to seize the opportunity at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening.

David Wagner's side go into the SkyBet Championship Play-Off second-leg against Sheffield Wednesday with the two-legged tie finely poised after a goalless draw at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.

But Town's top scorer is relaxed about the situation, believing the side can still spring a surprise against the much-fancied Owls on their own turf.

The German striker also spoke about returning from injury, Sheffield Wednesday's tactics and the possibility of penalties during his pre-match interview ahead of the second-leg clash.

On returning from injury

It was good to come back after two or three weeks out – I was happy with the game and the result was good for us. I feel OK after it and hopefully I can play a little bit longer on Wednesday.

On Sheffield Wednesday's tactics

I think the games before were very similar – they waited for the counter-attack but we stayed very compact and comfortable on Sunday.

We take a draw from the game and know we need to defend similar at Hillsborough but we will look to go there and win.

On not scoring at the John Smith's Stadium

If we had scored it would have been a perfect game but we still go into the next game with a good feeling.

On breaking a stubborn Sheffield Wednesday down at Hillsborough

I think we need to be more focused in the final third and perhaps take a few more shots from distance but we'll be prepared.

On margins for error

It will be a tight game, but it's a different match and only one team can win and maybe one goal will do it.

On handling the pressure as a forward

I think every player can score in this team, not just me – there are no nerves, it's a big game for everyone but no-one is nervous and we will just put all our energy into the encounter.

On being the underdogs

We are underdogs and I think their supporters will expect more from them than just sitting deep and waiting for the counter-attack. I think it will be a bit more open and we go there looking to win and get to Wembley.

On dreaming of Wembley

At the start of the season no-one thought we could make the Play-Offs and go to Wembley – we have a big chance now which we want to take. We are so close and want to do something big.

We had no limits at the start of the season so we can play with total freedom and will see what will happen.

On the possibility of penalties

I would step-up and take one – but we have a lot of players who can take a penalty. With them sometimes you need a bit of luck but there is no problem for our players.