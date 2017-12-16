The video will start in 8 Cancel

Elias Kachunga sent Huddersfield Town fans into raptures in the early minutes of the clash against Watford before being forced off on a stretcher.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international looked lively in the number 10 position in the opening exchanges at Vicarage Road and put Town ahead.

A cleared corner was put back into the box by Aaron Mooy, and after Collin Quaner fired towards goal, the ball landed at the feet of Kachunga to tap in from a yard out.

But his joy at that sixth minute strike was short-lived as the player was stretchered off after colliding with Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes while reaching for the ball in Watford's penalty area.

He was replaced by Tom Ince in what looks like a serious injury to Kachunga’s left knee while Chris Lowe also being forced off later in the half with a knock.

Town currently lead 2-0 at the interval with Watford's Troy Deeney also seeing red for a reckless challenge on Collin Quaner.

Keep checking back at the Examiner from all the latest on both injuries and follow our LIVE Matchday Blog.