Huddersfield Town's FA Cup Fifth Round clash against Premier League giants Manchester City will not be broadcast live on television.

The BBC and BT Sport, who share the TV rights for the competition, have selected five of the eight encounters which will be played between Saturday February 18 and Monday February 20.

Live coverage starts at Turf Moor on the Saturday at 12.30pm as non-league Lincoln City face Premier League side Burnley on BT Sport.

The same channel then hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers against Chelsea before the following day, Sunday February 19, sees Fulham take on Tottenham Hotspur (2pm on BBC One) and Blackburn Rovers face Manchester United (4.15pm, BT Sport).

The game at Ewood Park is followed by the sixth-round draw before the Fifth Round ends with non-league Sutton United facing Arsenal on Monday, February 20 at 7.55pm (BBC One).

Despite today's live TV schedule being revealed, a decision is still to be made on Huddersfield Town's game with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium.

However, one consideration to be taken into account is Manchester City's Champions League Round of 16 home clash against AS Monaco on Tuesday, February 21.