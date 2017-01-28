Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Keith Hill may have done more than most to shatter Rochdale’s long-held status as one of the perennial whipping boys of English football.

But ahead of the FA Cup clash with Huddersfield Town, he insists no-one at Spotland is getting carried away with their hard-earned success.

Hill’s men head into their third fourth-round tie in three years having also defied a lengthy injury list to sit on the cusp of promotion to the second tier of the domestic game for the first time in their 109-year history.

Hill was promoted from his role as youth director to his first spell in permanent charge of Rochdale in 2006 with the club languishing in the League Two relegation zone, beginning a change in fortunes which saw them end a 41-year stay in the bottom division with promotion in 2010.

One more relegation and promotion later - and via a brief and unsuccessful period in charge of Barnsley - Hill remains committed to his long-term outlook and is adamant he will never sacrifice the future health of the club for the lure of short-term gain.

The 47-year-old former Rochdale player, whose assistant is ex-Town midfielder Chris Beech, told PA Sport: “We are still in front of ourselves in terms of where we are as a team, and we are now trying to establish ourselves as a force in League One.

“Eventually that may give us the capability of getting into the Championship but it is a process that will take time and good management.

“There will be no knee-jerk reaction, irrespective of what happens with regard to our form.

“I think there are lessons to be learned with respect to continuity. Football has become so destabilized by the quick turnaround of players, managers and owners, and it frustrates me - I don’t think it helps clubs at all.

“If we did get promoted to the Championship, we would immediately start planning for a successful relegation. I think you can design a positive relegation in order to get re-promoted as a stronger club.

“We would never throw pound notes at it and find ourselves, like some other clubs have done, in a position of no return.

“We would guarantee that we would sustain ourselves as a Football League club, because in the end that is paramount for this club and this community.”

Rochdale continued their impressive recent record in the FA Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win at Barrow in round three, but they will start as underdogs against David Wagner’s Town in front of a likely sell-out crowd.

Citing Sean Dyche and Mauricio Pochettino as among the top-flight managers he most admires, Hill, a one-time defender who also played for Blackburn Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Cheltenham Town and Morecambe, also has great respect for the way in which Wagner has swiftly improved the outlook at Town.

“I love the way their manager works and how he has got a set of players who are 100% committed to the way he wants to play,” added Hill.

“No disrespect to Barrow (beaten by Rochdale in round three), but Huddersfield are a much better team. That probably gives us more of a punter’s chance because the pressure is all on them.

“The dynamics of the game have changed, but not the way we will prepare.”