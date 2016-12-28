Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s FA Cup third-round opponents Port Vale will be hoping Michael Brown makes a positive start to his spell as caretaker manager.

Brown will get his first chance to make a case to be the next manager when the Valiants are at home to Chesterfield on Friday night (7.45pm).

And club chairman Norman Smurthwaite is hoping Vale fans will give the 39-year-old a chance and not take a negative approach just because he was assistant to Bruno Ribeiro.

Brown is among the contenders to be the next Vale manager and, although Brown was officially assistant to Ribeiro, he was chairman Smurthwaite’s appointment to the management staff rather than Ribeiro’s.

The chairman has subsequently said he would have liked Brown to have had more involvement in the management team than was actually the case and the caretaker manager is the bookies favourite with BetVictor having Brown at 2/5 but then make Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink second favourite at 6/1, followed by Micky Adams at 8/1.