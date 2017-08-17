Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's popular Fanzone is returning to PPG Canalside ahead of the club's first ever Premier League home game against Newcastle United.

Similar to last season, there will be a number of activities for all the family to enjoy from 10am on the day of the match (Sunday, August 20)

The ever-popular Boothy’s Beer and Banter returns at 11am as Club Ambassador Andy Booth is joined on stage for a Q&A with former Newcastle United centre back Steve Howey.

The club's outside bar will also be open from 10am - serving an array of alcoholic beverages including the club’s official beer 'Hat-trick', brewed by Magic Rock.

Meanwhile, at 11.30am local band LewRay will be performing their new single #HereToStay live in the new trailer stage while younger fans can play FIFA 17, enjoy a climbing wall, balloon-making as well as food, snacks and a BBQ.

There is also the chance for fans to win a cash prize of £100 by predicting the score of the game while there will be a club shop on hand to get you kitted out ahead of kick-off.

Like last season, fans will also be able to take a short ride from the Fanzone to the John Smith’s Stadium on a shuttle bus, making runs from Canalside to the Stadium at 12.30pm and 1pm - all for as little as £1 per person.

Parking is also available on a first come first served basis for Club PPG Canalside members while guests can attend with a member for free.

For more information on the PPG Canalside Fanzone ahead of the Newcastle United game, visit the official Huddersfield Town website .