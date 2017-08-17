Huddersfield Town's popular Fanzone is returning to PPG Canalside ahead of the club's first ever Premier League home game against Newcastle United.
Similar to last season, there will be a number of activities for all the family to enjoy from 10am on the day of the match (Sunday, August 20)
The ever-popular Boothy’s Beer and Banter returns at 11am as Club Ambassador Andy Booth is joined on stage for a Q&A with former Newcastle United centre back Steve Howey.
The club's outside bar will also be open from 10am - serving an array of alcoholic beverages including the club’s official beer 'Hat-trick', brewed by Magic Rock.
Meanwhile, at 11.30am local band LewRay will be performing their new single #HereToStay live in the new trailer stage while younger fans can play FIFA 17, enjoy a climbing wall, balloon-making as well as food, snacks and a BBQ.
There is also the chance for fans to win a cash prize of £100 by predicting the score of the game while there will be a club shop on hand to get you kitted out ahead of kick-off.
Like last season, fans will also be able to take a short ride from the Fanzone to the John Smith’s Stadium on a shuttle bus, making runs from Canalside to the Stadium at 12.30pm and 1pm - all for as little as £1 per person.
Parking is also available on a first come first served basis for Club PPG Canalside members while guests can attend with a member for free.
For more information on the PPG Canalside Fanzone ahead of the Newcastle United game, visit the official Huddersfield Town website .