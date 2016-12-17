Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A travelling away support of around 500 supporters left Norfolk happy as Huddersfield Town put on a show for the Sky cameras against Norwich City.

The 2-1 win capped a superb week for David Wagner's side, making it three wins in seven days after earlier victories over Bristol City and Burton Albion.

The game started at a frenetic pace, with a goal apiece inside the opening six minutes – Jonny Howson equalising for Norwich after Elias Kachunga opened the scoring.

And the forward was at it again in the 40th minute, finishing off a superb move that saw an impressive 18 passes in the build-up after good work from Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Tommy Smith.

And Town fans were in no doubt that the first-half display was some of the best they had seen from a Huddersfield Town side.

Andrew in Pudsey said, “A tremendous display, we made Norwich City look very ordinary and played them off the park in the first-half.”

Michael in Bradford agreed, “Town were out of the starting blocks so quickly. We were running rings round Norwich in the first half in every position on the pitch. We were brilliant.”

Obviously the hectic recent schedule and consecutive away games took its toil in the second-half, something that Examiner readers noticed.

“The second half was like old school boys attack vs defence - we boot it out and you try to score. It worked but not pretty,” said Tim from Jersey.

Salendine Nook resident Tony added, “Credit to Town for hanging on in the second half to gain a famous win.

There were plenty of plaudits for individuals with Aaron Mooy being heralded as 'awesome' by Terry in Lincoln who also singled out Elias Kachunga while Danny in Outlane described Kasey Palmer's performance as 'class.'

SPH in Almondbury responded in a truly festive fashion describing being in Huddersfield Town fan at the moment as being in 'a Winter Wonderland'.

Other supporters were also so proud to be a Town fan during the 'Wagner Revolution' – Andrew in Beaumont Park saying “What a win at such a difficult ground. Soooooo proud be a supporter of this great football club.”

Some like Moldgreen's Alex Mc were left speechless at Town's emphatic display while Walter in East Midlands used the iconic Chris Kamara phrase “Unbelievable!”

It was also a victory in front of the SKY TV cameras – something that wasn't lost on Chris Green in Dalton: “The standards have been set, it's indisputable that David Wagner and his team ooze class through their veins. And for once we have a win in front of the cameras to look back at with fond memories."

Simon in Hipperholme echoed those sentiments but added that “Town sent a message to the rest of the league that we are back and will be a force to be reckoned with going into the business end of the season.”

Huddersfield Town's next game is at home to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day in front of a bumper crowd which will no doubt be full of confidence after this week's showings.