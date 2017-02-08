Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fraser Horsfall has extended his Youth loan at Stalybridge Celtic for another month.

The 20-year-old Development Squad defender has made three appearances at centre-back so far for the Vanarama National League North club.

Managed by Paul Phillips and Steve Halford, Stalybridge are 21st in the 22-team table but have been unbeaten with Horsfall in the side (with two clean sheets).

Horsfall had a two-month loan spell at Evo-Stik League Northern Premier First Division North side Trafford FC earlier this season, where he made 11 starts.

His first Stalybridge start was in a 1-0 home victory over FC Halifax Town in early January, where he impressed the club’s supporters..

Horsfall scored on his next appearance – a 74th-minute back-post header from a corner in a 2-2 draw at Gainsborough Trinity.

Horsfall got another 90 minutes under his belt in a goalless draw at Curzon Ashton, but missed last weekend’s game at Stockport County due to an ankle injury.

Although the transfer window has closed, loan moves to non-league clubs are still permitted.