Fraser Horsfall has extended his Youth loan at Stalybridge Celtic for another month.
The 20-year-old Development Squad defender has made three appearances at centre-back so far for the Vanarama National League North club.
Managed by Paul Phillips and Steve Halford, Stalybridge are 21st in the 22-team table but have been unbeaten with Horsfall in the side (with two clean sheets).
Horsfall had a two-month loan spell at Evo-Stik League Northern Premier First Division North side Trafford FC earlier this season, where he made 11 starts.
His first Stalybridge start was in a 1-0 home victory over FC Halifax Town in early January, where he impressed the club’s supporters..
Horsfall scored on his next appearance – a 74th-minute back-post header from a corner in a 2-2 draw at Gainsborough Trinity.
Horsfall got another 90 minutes under his belt in a goalless draw at Curzon Ashton, but missed last weekend’s game at Stockport County due to an ankle injury.
Although the transfer window has closed, loan moves to non-league clubs are still permitted.