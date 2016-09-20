The debate over whether Huddersfield Town should be scoring more often has brought a wry smile to the face of long-time supporter Roger Furniss.

David Wagner’s team top the Championship on the back of six wins, all of them by a one-goal margin.

Four have been 2-1 (against Brentford, Newcastle United, Barnsley and Queens Park Rangers) and two 1-0 (against Wolves and Leeds United).

Town have notched 11 times in their eight games, with seven sides in the second tier scoring more.

But Huddersfield District League stalwart Furniss is quick to remind fellow fans that points are the most important thing.

“I remember when Brian Clough got Derby County promoted from the original Division Two (in 1968/69),” he said.

“It seemed they won 1-0 every other week, and I used the think they must be a lucky side.

“Then I started the think you couldn’t be lucky that often, and it must have more to do with being a good side.

“Hopefully it’s the same with Town, and hopefully the current challenge can be maintained.”

Clough’s Derby claimed promotion as champions with the help of 11 1-0 wins and four by a 2-1 margin (they had 26 victories in all).

One of the 1-0 triumphs was at home to Town, who were to win promotion as Second Division champions the following season.

In 68/69, Ian Greaves’ Town finished sixth (in the days before play-offs, Crystal Palace took the only other promotion berth).

Derby’s key men included Roy McFarland, Dave Mackay and former Bradford Park Avenue goal-getter Kevin Hector.