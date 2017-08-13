Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stevie Mounié reflected on an 'amazing' competitive debut for Huddersfield Town before insisting Premier League survival means more than personal goal targets.

The Beninese forward took the top-flight by storm by grabbing a brace over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to help David Wagner's side to a 3-0 win and top of the table.

It was quite an introduction for the 22-year-old since his club record £11.5m signing from Ligue One outfit Montpellier over the summer.

However, Mounié was philosophical about his display after the game and insisted all that mattered was Town managed to avoid a swift return to the SkyBet Championship next May.

“It's amazing to win our first Premier League game and for me to score two goals on my debut as well,” reflected Mounié after the win over the Eagles.

“I am a striker and it's my job and I am always confident that I will be able to score.

“Whether it is in the top French league or the Premier League you just have to try to do your best on the pitch and it went my way (against Crystal Palace) so it's all good.

“I have no fixed goal target – I will just try to do my best on the pitch game by game and we will see what happens in the end.

“The most important thing is the team stay in the Premier League - if they survive but I only score five goals the whole season then I will still be happy.”

A travelling Blue White Army of 2,805 helped roar Town onto success and gave Mounié a taste of what is to come next Sunday at home to Newcastle United.

“Next week against Newcastle should be amazing because of the fans,” Mounié added.

“Already today, they gave us a good vibe and energy to win the game and I am sure it will be the same next week, probably better because there will be 20,000 fans.”