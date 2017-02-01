Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The legendary Cowshed is to return for Huddersfield Town matchdays and will make its debut for the club's 'retro game' against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Thursday night's crunch SkyBet Championship encounter will see the Chadwick Lawrence South Stand renamed the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed with the move being a permanent one for all games at the John Smith's Stadium.

Bumper crowds have been flocking to the John Smith's Stadium this season with Town having more than 15,000 season-card holders due to the club's £179 season-card deal.

The marketing initiative has helped propel Huddersfield Town to third in the Championship table, creating a home fortress which has seen the side lose only twice at home so far this season.

The South Stand has played a fundamental part in the overall matchday experience with the combination of the North Stand Loyal fan group and away fans being housed there adding to the atmosphere.

And the latest announcement is sure to delight supporters who affectionately remember the iconic Leeds Road stand known as the Cowshed due to it's distinctive curved roof.

Peter Harling, Partner at Chadwick Lawrence, who came up with the idea said: “We are really impressed with the efforts of the North Stand Loyal and the fan-base, which has grown in the South Stand throughout this season. The atmosphere is fantastic at home games and we are delighted to have been able to support North Stand Loyal to date.



“Referring to the stand as the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed at the time is something we are keen to back going forwards, as it cements a piece of the Club’s history in the current stadium.



“Going forwards, therefore, we would love for the fans to look at their home end as the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed.

Huddersfield Town’s Commercial Director Sean Jarvis added: "I know how fondly the Cowshed is remembered.



“Now we have our own Cowshed in the Chadwick Lawrence Stand, which has made a huge difference to the match day atmosphere at the John Smith’s Stadium this season.