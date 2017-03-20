Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have a number of players heading off for international duty this week.

Six first-team Terriers were called up by their national teams, with three of them joining up with the senior sides.

Aaron Mooy, Danny Ward and Elias Kachunga have all been called up to the top level of international football for their respective countries, while Philip Billing, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Izzy Brown were all called up to their respective age groups.

Brown however will have to wait for his England Under 21s bow after suffering a knee injury against Bristol City on Friday.

Here is where your Town internationals are off to this week.

Aaron Mooy

Nation: Australia

Caps: 21

International goals: 5

Matches: Iraq (to be played in Iran) - March 23, United Arab Emirates (H) - March 28

Distance to travel (approx.): 13,150 miles

Last international appearance: Thailand 2-2 Australia (November 15, 2016)

Danny Ward

Nation: Wales

Caps: 3

International goals: 0

Match: Republic of Ireland (A) - March 24

Distance to travel: 220 miles

Last international appearance: Wales 2-1 Slovakia (June 11, 2016)

Elias Kachunga

Nation: DR Congo

Caps: 0 (2 for Germany U21s)

International goals: 0

Match: Kenya (A) - March 26

Distance to travel: 6,800 miles

Last international appearance: -

Philip Billing

Nation: Denmark Under 20s

Caps: 1 (U19s)

International goals: 0

Matches: Czech Republic U20s - March 24, Romania U20s - March 27 (both to be played in Marbella)

Distance to travel: 1,600 miles

Last international appearance: Norway U19 1-2 Denmark U19 (September 4, 2014)

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

Nation: Slovenia Under 21s

Caps: 13 (U21s)

International goals: 2

Match: Croatia U21s (A) - March 23

Distance to travel: 1,250 miles

Last international appearance: Serbia U21 3-1 Slovenia U21 (October 11, 2016)