Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be represented on the international stage this week by six of their stars.

Aaron Mooy will turn out for Australia in their crucial knockout World Cup double-header with Syria, while Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl have been called up to the Danish senior team for their qualifying matches against Montenegro and Romania.

Philip Billing will represent Denmark's Under 21 outfit against Georgia U21s and Finland U21s, while Danny Kane will pull on the green of the Republic of Ireland for their U21s against Norway U21s and Israel U21s.

Both players are aiming to help their sides to the UEFA U21 European Championships in Italy in 2019.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Ryan Schofield is the final Terrier to be called up to their respective national sides, with the young goalkeeper selected for England Under 19s' friendlies against the Czech Republic U19s and Slovakia U19s.

Here is the full schedule of Town's internationals over the break (times in GMT):

Aaron Mooy - Australia

v Syria (A) - 1.30pm, October 5

v Syria (H) - 10am, October 10

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl - Denmark

v Montenegro (A) - 7.45pm, October 5

v Romania (H) - 5pm, October 8

Philip Billing - Denmark U21

v Georgia U21 (H) - 5pm, October 6

v Finland U21 (A) - 4.30pm, October 10

Danny Kane - Republic of Ireland U21

v Norway U21 (H) - 7.45pm, October 5

v Israel U21 (A) - 3.30pm, October 9

Ryan Schofield - England U19

v Czech Republic U19 (A) - 5pm, October 6

v Slovakia U19 (A) - 4pm, October 9