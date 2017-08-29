Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five Huddersfield Town men will be representing their nations this weekend as the Premier League takes its first break of the season.

Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen have both been called up to the Denmark squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, while Philip Billing has received a call up to the Danes' Under 21 side.

Aaron Mooy will also be in international action, flying across the globe to his native Australia.

And Elias Kachunga will be linking up with the DR Congo squad.

The Socceroo will be in action first, with the Aussies taking on top of the table Japan in Saitama at 11.35am (GMT) on Thursday, August 31.

Australia will go top of their group if they beat the Samurai Blue, and can seal qualification to the 2018 World Cup if they go on to beat Thailand in Melbourne on September 5 (11am GMT).

Denmark also play the table-toppers from their group first up, with Poland travelling to Copenhagen on September 1 (7.45pm GMT).

The DBU sit third in their qualifying group on 10 points - below Montenegro on goal difference - and need to pick up points if they are to book a spot in next year's World Cup.

The top team in each group in European qualifying advances to the tournament, with the eight-best runners up taking part in a two-legged play-off.

The Danes currently do not qualify for the play-offs, so wins against Poland and Armenia - in Yerevan at 5pm (GMT) on September 4 - are essential to keep up the pace and put pressure on the Polish.

Billing has been selected to play in Denmark's Under 21 European Championship qualifiers against the Faroe Islands and Lithuania.

The young Danes play in Tórshavn at 4pm (GMT) on Thursday, August 31, before taking on Lithuania in Aalborg at 5pm, September 5.

The DBU are yet to play a game in their qualification campaign.

Finally, Kachunga has been selected for DR Congo's World Cup third round qualifiers against Tunisia.

The Leopards travel to the Stade Olympique de Radès on Friday, September 1 (11pm GMT) before hosting the Carthage Eagles on Tuesday, September 5 (6.30pm GMT).

Two wins for the DR Congo would secure their spot in next year's World Cup.