Huddersfield Town forward Joe Lolley is making progress on the training ground as he targets a New Year return from injury.

The 24-year-old is working his way back after surgery on a foot problem picked up at Aston Villa in August.

Lolley has been able to resume shooting practice at PPG Canalside, where he has been working hard with Town’s physio team.

The former Kidderminster Harriers player’s operation involved the insertion of a metal rod.

A £300,000 signing in January 2014, he has made 62 appearances in all, scoring eight times and started each of Town’s first three Championship matches.