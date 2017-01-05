Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joe Lolley is eyeing another FA Cup bonus as he continues his comeback from a foot injury in Huddersfield Town’s home third-round tie against Port Vale on Saturday.

The £300,000 forward signed off at non-league Kidderminster Harriers by scoring in their 3-2 win at Peterborough United at the same stage three years ago.

Now he wants to help Town make Monday evening’s fourth-round draw and collect the £67,500 reward on offer to all 32 third-round winners.

Head coach David Wagner’s side might be fourth in the Championship but the German is still seeking his first cup win at the helm.

Town went out in an FA Cup third-round replay at Reading last season and lost at Vale’s League One rivals Shrewsbury Town at the first stage of the EFL Cup in August.

In fact it’s August 2014 since the club last delivered a knockout blow - Lolley on target in the 5-3 extra time win in the first round of the EFL (then Capital One) Cup at Chesterfield.

Since then there has been one cup draw and five defeats.

The 24-year-old, injured at Aston Villa back in August, came on for the final half hour of Monday’s 1-0 win at Wigan Athletic, when Town stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Wagner, among the contenders for December’s Championship manager of the month award, said: “Joe came on and gave us a boost.

“Our thoughts were that he could take advantage of opponents who were tiring a little. We knew his ability could help us.

“But we have to be patient and careful with him and build his fitness back up.

“We will consider how best to give him the minutes he needs to bring him back to his level.

“I am happy he has been back in training for two weeks and has had time back on the grass.

“Joe has real talent and he has the potential to be better still and he will be an important player for us this season.”

Wagner is monitoring the fitness of winger Rajiv van La Parra, who missed the game at Wigan with a knee injury.

His fellow forward Sean Scannell (ankle), midfielder Jonathan Hogg (thigh) and keeper Joe Murphy (broken finger) remain sidelined.

It’s pay on the day, with admission to the Revell Ward Stand lower tier, Britannia Rescue Stand, Fantastic Media Stand lower tier and Chadwick Lawrence (South) Stand £10 adults, £5 over 60s and unaccompanied under 18s and £1 accompanied Under 18s.

In the Revell Ward Stand upper tier it’s £12, £6 and £3.

The referee is Geoff Eltringham (County Durham) and any replay will be at Vale Park on Tuesday, January 17 (7.45).