Joel Coleman believes his run-out against Birmingham City has helped him to be prepared for the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs if called upon.

The young goalkeeper was one of 10 changes to the side at St Andrews as David Wagner's men fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat.

But Coleman's performance was a bright spot in an otherwise poor display, commanding his area well throughout with the 21-year-old also saving a first-half penalty from Lukas Jutkiewicz.

And the stopper believes it was the perfect preparation for him ahead of the Play-Offs which start after this Sunday's home clash against Cardiff City.

“I'm happy I've played and got a run-out as well as saved a penalty,” said Joel Coleman after the game against the Blues.

“I wish we got a result but we'll go again next weekend against Cardiff.

“It was a great atmosphere and I think we dealt with it well and it will help us going into the Play-Offs.

“It's certainly helped me to be ready should anything happen to Danny (Ward).

“It's good to get a game in the build-up to the Play-Offs because I haven't played for awhile and you never know what could happen.”

After signing from Oldham Athletic in the summer, where he made 34 appearances for the Latics last term, Coleman has been limited to just eight outings as understudy to first-choice Danny Ward.

However, Coleman insists he has not regretted the move from Boundary Park and is enjoying life at the John Smith's Stadium.

“I feel I am getting better everyday under (goalkeeper coach) Nick Colgan and keep improving and progressing,” Coleman added.

“I train hard and always support the team and Danny if I'm not selected - I'm just happy to contribute anyway I can.

“I'm pleased to have played as many games as I have as the second-choice keeper because some don't play any games at all over the course of a season.

“I started 35 games last season so it's been hard to adapt from playing week-in week-out but the training here keeps me switched on.

“Of course, I would love to play more but I will just keep trying to progress and impress the manager and see what next season brings."