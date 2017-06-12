Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium is set for a debut on popular football video game FIFA later this year when the newest edition hits the shelves.

EA Sports, the creators of the FIFA franchise, look to include every top flight stadium in the game, with Town's ground currently being rendered for FIFA 18, which is set for release in September this year.

Town were promoted to the Premier League two weeks ago via a sensational penalty shootout win over Reading FC at Wembley and work on the stadium began as soon as Christopher Schindler's winning spot kick hit the back of the net.

Matt Prior, creative director of EA Canada, told gamesradar.com : "Timelines are tight, so they’ll have had all the necessary references ready, and it would have been a matter of kicking that off.

"The structure [of the stadium in-game] is being worked on as we speak. Literally with that last penalty, the job begins. Brighton are already being worked on, and Newcastle are already in the game."

The Toon remained in the game as relegated sides' stadium are retained within FIFA, despite dropping out of the top flight.

FIFA 18 is sue for release for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC on September 29.