Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen says no team likes coming to play Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium, and insists that the team will be looking to make it as uncomfortable as possible for Chelsea tonight.

Town face the reigning Premier League champions and will be hoping to keep their good form up after their 2-0 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

On the home form and the game against Chelsea, who were beaten by West Ham United at the weekend, Jorgensen said: “It is easier for us to play here, it isn’t a nice place for other teams to come, particularity on cold days.

“The crowd are amazing and when they get behind us like they do it’s great, they create an intimidating atmosphere.

“That’s the aim for every team to play well at home, you want to have a good pitch and a good stadium and that is what we have here.

“Chelsea will come here looking to bounce back. It’s not often a team like Chelsea slip up, but they did this weekend.

"But it isn’t for us to concentrate on them, we want to make it as uncomfortable for them as possible on Tuesday.

“Every team apart from Spurs hasn’t coped with coming here, it’s the way we play at home getting in teams faces, making it ugly and then creating quality, teams hate playing us here.”

On the victory over the Seagulls, Jorgensen added: “It shows what we are capable of doing when we are on our best, I thought we showed some great spirit.

“I think generally our build up play was good, our movement was good, everything was on point and it just all came together nicely.”

The win gave Town a five point gap between themselves and the drop zone, however the 27-year-old centre back believes that isn’t something to be looking at right now.

“I don’t know if that is something to look at right now,” he said.

“We just have to concentrate on the job in hand and let that worry about itself.

“We’ll get there, we’ll get the points total we need.”