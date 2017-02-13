WATCH: David Wagner with the latest team news ahead of Rotherham

Huddersfield Town will be without influential midfielder Jonathan Hogg for up to three weeks because of his groin problem.

But boss David Wagner hopes the 28-year-old’s reputation for super fitness will bring a quicker return.

“Hoggy is a machine, so we hope he’s back earlier than predicted,” said the boss ahead of the Tuesday-night trip to Rotherham United.

The former Watford man was injured early in the 2-1 win at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday which lifted Town to third in the Championship.

He joins forwards Kasey Palmer (hamstring) and Sean Scannell (ankle) on the sidelines.

But Wagner is optimistic centre-back Christopher Schindler will be fit for the Rotherham trip despite having stitches in a head wound.

“Injuries are never good news, but they happen,” added Wagner, whose side are seeking a fifth straight league win.

“Our squad is strong enough to deal with this situation and the players selected to face Rotherham will be those who are the most fresh.

“It’s good that we began our idea of rotation back in December, because we have at least two players for each position.”

Rotherham are bottom and without a win in five, but Wagner says Town are in for a real test in South Yorkshire.

“They can still avoid relegation and that’s what they will be fighting for,” he said.

“Rotherham will be direct aggressive and there will be vital one against one and aerial battles which we have to win.

“We have to show that we are also fighting for something.”