Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg and Tommy Smith on verge of suspensions

The bookings are mounting up for the Town duo ahead of the SkyBet Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday next Sunday

Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg and QPR's Tjarron Chery clash during the SkyBet Championship encounter.
Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg and right-back Tommy Smith will return to action after the international break knowing they are just one yellow card away from suspension.

Hogg picked up his fourth caution of the campaign during the 1-0 win at Ipswich Town while Smith received his during the 1-0 defeat at Reading.

One more before November 30th would bring a one-match ban like those already served by skipper Mark Hudson and left-back Chris Lowe.

They had to sit out the 2-1 home win over Rotherham United, as did wideman Rajiv van La Parra after his red card at Reading.

Both Hogg and Smith have been key men for the Championship leaders so far this term.

Huddersfield Town players of the season so far
Smith, 24, has started all 11 Championship games while Hogg, 27, has made nine league starts and came off the bench in the other two.

And boss David Wagner has spoken of the need to manage the all-action former Watford player Hogg’s game time in a bid to maintain his fitness.

Town will seek a third win on the spin when they take on Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday, October 16 (12.00) - the derby being screened live on Sky Sports.

While David Wagner’s side are two points clear of Norwich City at the top, the Owls are ninth after losing 2-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion but Carlos Carvalhal’s side had won four of their five previous games.

