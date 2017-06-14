The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sean Jarvis says Huddersfield Town’s Premier League adventure is not the end of the club’s journey, just the next step.

And he has called on all fans to help chairman Dean Hoyle and head coach David Wagner plot another successful campaign now the fixtures have been announced.

Town kick-off against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, August 12 , before tackling Newcastle United and Southampton at home.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“There is a phenomenal buzz around the town and the club but our journey is not finished – there is more to come,” promised commercial director Jarvis.

“But it is going to need all of us – fans, sponsors, players and staff – to continue this journey.

“These 10 years under Dean (Hoyle) have been hard graft, but it’s pretty special that we are now looking forward to playing the big boys like Manchester United , Arsenal and Liverpool , and it’s a great reward for the support we have had from fans and the business community alike.

“You look at the big boys, but every fixture in the Premier League is special – and the journey is going to be a great one.”

While the fixtures start in London and finish at the John Smith’s with a visit from Arsenal, Jarvis admits the club still haven’t yet left the Wembley experience behind them.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“From a fans’ perspective, going up through the play-offs is something very special,” he said.

“That final kick, when Christopher Schindler put the ball in the back of the net to earn us a place in the Premier League, can never been repeated.

“The picture showing the ball in the net and all the fans’ faces – that’s just one moment in time to bring together the perfect cocktail of what we did all season.

“It was unreal, almost perfect, and now we are busy planning for the Premier League, with our fixture list set out.”