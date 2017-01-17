Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On-loan Huddersfield Town forward Kasey Palmer has returned to Chelsea for treatment on his hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old picked up the problem during the FA Cup third-round clash with Port Vale, when he scored his fifth goal for Town in a 4-0 win.

It’ standard procedure for a parent club to decide on treatment, and Town are in close contact with Chelsea.

England Under 21 international Palmer missed Saturday’s 2-0 Championship defeat at Sheffield Wednesday .

His injury is even more of a concern because Town’s other ‘number 10’, Jack Payne , must serve a three-match ban after his sending off at Hillsborough.

That starts with Saturday’s visit of Ipswich Town.

Palmer has made 16 Town starts and eight appearances from the bench, his first outings in senior football.

Town also have his Chelsea clubmate Izzy Brown on loan.