Kasey Palmer believes the gap between the Premier League and the SkyBet Championship is not as big as first thought after the side's successful opening-day win at Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old, who rejoined Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea this summer, spoke about the nerves and apprehension he had ahead of the Selhurst Park encounter during the pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's game against Newcastle United.

But after passing the first game test with flying colours in a 3-0 victory last weekend, Palmer believes the challenges in front of the side will become easier to work through with a lot of hard work and effort.

The on-loan playmaker also spoke about Steve Mounié, the supporters and fatherhood during his pre-match interview ahead of Sunday's clash with the full transcript below.

On being a Premier League player

For me growing up, I always wanted to play in the Premier League so now to achieve it is a dream come true.

On playing in the Premier League

At Chelsea I was training with the first team quite a lot but to be competing to start games and getting actual minutes on the pitch is great.

On coming back from injury last season

The injury last season set me back but to get back fit for the Play-Off final at Wembley in front of all those fans and to win was special and probably my biggest achievement in football so far.

On promotion becoming a reality

Some days it doesn't feel real we are competing in the best league in the world - the Premier League; to be on Match of the Day, to be on SKY Sports – it's great.

On facing Chelsea old boys

I've played with Christian Atsu and spent time back at Chelsea with him a few months ago when we were both injured – it's always good to play against players you know and have played with in the past.

I enjoyed playing against Reuben (Loftus-Cheek) last Saturday and hopefully it will be the same end result this weekend against Christian.

On not being fazed going forward

Ahead of last weekend's game I was thinking about it quite a lot in the hotel the night before – it was like a dream and to achieve your dream is something special but I think going forward I won't be thinking too much about it and it will just be a normal game.

On proving doubters wrong

We open the papers and Twitter and everyone is saying 'Huddersfield are going to get beat every week' so to prove people wrong is good motivation.

Last weekend was a big statement and hopefully we can keep proving to people why we are in the Premier League – that we are not here to just be a number but to compete.

On Steve Mounié

Steve deserves all the plaudits and he's been great since joining the club – he's been terrific around the changing room and deserves all the praise he has been getting this week.

He'll prove to a lot of people why he has the price tag he had because what I have seen in training and the games he's played in he has been excellent.

With time and games he will only only get better and the more I play with him the more we will understand each other and build a relationship.

On Steve Mounié/Didier Drogba comparisons

From the time spent training at Chelsea with Drogba I would say he has similar attributes – how he is built, the way he plays and the way he trains.

Obviously Drogba has achieved a lot in the game but hopefully Stevie can go on and do the same.

On individual targets

It's going to be the biggest season in my career so far and I am just going to try and stay in the team and play as many games as possible and create as many chances as possible – and hopefully in turn the team will continue to be successful.

On competition for places

Everyone is competing with each other day-to-day and working hard in training and then it's down to the boss to decide who plays.

But at the end of the day we are all trying to help each other for the side to get the wins we want.

On getting revenge against Newcastle (the Magpies won 3-1 back in March)

We don't see it like that – we are just focused on getting another three points on the board – we're not thinking about what happened last season.

On the Town fans

The town is buzzing, you can only imagine how people are feeling leaving work today with the match on Sunday.

For me I haven't played in front of the home fans for a while and we're all working as hard as we can to put on a performance for the fans and get another three points.

It's nice seeing the fans around the training ground and its great when you are doing so well bumping into them and seeing how much it means to them, the area and the local community.

On fatherhood

It's a bit tiring at the moment but it's great – I come home from training or a match and my son is just there waiting to play.

It's so special and puts things into perspective - especially during the time I got injured last season.

When he was first born I was so stressed with being out injured but as soon as I came home I realised there was more to life – football is special but it means so much more when you have him and his mum relying on you.

On sleepless nights - with Town and the baby....

I reckon I will be less anxious going into games – it's the second premier league game so hopefully it will be a bit more normal.

On the difference between the Premier League and SkyBet Championship

It wasn't as big a gap as I expected but I think that is down to the way we play - we played the same as we did last season and approached the game the same in training as well.

It's been a relaxed dressing room from day one of pre-season and we don't put too much pressure on each other to get the three points.

We just knew if we played the way we know we can play then we would be able to get something from the game against Crystal Palace.

Beforehand you wonder if you will be good enough for the top-flight but once we got on the pitch it was just a normal game – you can build it up in your head as much as you want but it's just 90 minutes, 11v11.

It's good to get the first game out of the way and the three points to build on - we know we are probably going to work harder than the other team every week and that is the main aim for us.

If we continue to do that I am sure we will be able to pick up points even when things aren't going so well.

The main difference though is that you can get punished a lot quicker in the Premier League – in the Championship you may give the ball away and not get punished as quickly but in the Premier League it may time a while until you get the ball back.

Moving forward we have to make sure we don't give the ball away too easily.

On 'a special club'

I think this place will always have a space in my heart – the first professional game I ever played was here.

To get promotion, to come back and play Premier League football here – it is something special.

It is such a family club, the way the fans connect with the players is unique and it makes you just want to play for the club.