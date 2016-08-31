Login Register
Huddersfield Town's Kyle Dempsey makes loan debut for Fleetwood Town

Midfielder was in action for the Cod Army against Blackburn Rovers Under 23s in the Checkatrade English Football League Trophy last night

Kyle Dempsey moved from Huddersfield Town to Fleetwood Town earlier this week.
Loaned-out Huddersfield Town midfielder Kyle Dempsey played his first competitive football of the campaign as Fleetwood Town won in the Checkatrade English Football League Trophy.

The 20-year-old featured for the full 90 minutes as the League One side beat Blackburn Rovers Under 23s 1-0 at their Highbury Stadium home on the West coast.

The tie was settled on the stroke of half-time by a goal from Devante Cole, the son of former Blackburn hero Andy, who had a short spell coaching at Town when his one-time Newcastle United teammate Lee Clark was manager.

The EFL have invited 16 Premier League and Championship clubs with category one academies to participate in the revamped Trophy, and Blackburn’s Under 23 side is managed by former Town midfielder Damien Johnson and David Dunn.

Kyle Dempsey made his debut for Fleetwood Town against Blackburn Rovers Under 23s last night.
Dempsey will now hope for a follow-up appearance when Uwe Rosler’s Fleetwood, who are eighth in League One, host Coventry City on Saturday.

His stay will run to the end of the season, although Town have a recall option in January.

The former Carlisle United man, signed for £300,000 during the 2015 close-season, made 24 appearances, half of them starts, last time around.

But with increased competition (on-loan Manchester City man Aaron Mooy and Croatian Ivan Paurevic have been added to existing midfield options Jonathan Hogg , Dean Whitehead and the highly-rated Philip Billing) he hadn’t featured in a matchday squad this season.

Whitehaven-born Dempsey is under contract until 2018, when Town can add a further 12 months to the deal.

After the Trophy clash, he tweeted: “Good to get 90 under the belt, another step to getting back to full match fitness. Also nice to start off with a win!”

Loaned-out Town striker Jordy Hiwula played for Bradford City as they were 1-0 Trophy winners at home to Stoke City Under 23s.

