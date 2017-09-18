Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Laurent Depoitre scored on his Premier League debut against Leicester City but insists he has set no goal target for the season.

Belgium international Depoitre moved to Huddersfield Town from Porto in the summer in a deal worth a reputed £3.5m.

On scoring his first goal in England's top flight Depoitre said: "I am very happy to get my first goal in the Premier League. The pass was perfect and then I used my speed to get past the defender to slot it into the net.

"I don't have a target for goals this season. I just want to play as many games and to score as many goals as I can to help the team."

On the team performance against Leicester, the 28-year-old added: "I think we played very well, we were more aggressive than Leicester and deserved to win.

"We should have really scored in the first half, it was disappointing when we conceded the penalty, however overall we are happy with the point."

Town have so far collected eight points in their first five Premier League fixtures and Depoitre believes the team can keep causing opposition problems, and ultimately stay clear of the relegation zone and survive.

The striker added: "I think we have a good team, a good coach and in the first five games you can see we have already created many problems against Premier League opposition. I think we'll stay up, which is of course the aim."

Since arriving in West Yorkshire Depoitre says he has settled into the club well and is enjoying playing in England's top division and the atmosphere that goes with it.

"I am enjoying my time here so far. The fans, the team, just everything about it, it is fantastic, it's a great atmosphere here," he said.

"The atmosphere is different, it is a British atmosphere which I love. I always dreamed of playing in these types of games.

"When I was at Porto it was a different type of atmosphere, it was still good but because I didn't play a lot, which was frustrating, I couldn't taste that atmosphere as much as I would have liked to."