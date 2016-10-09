Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Danny Ward, on loan from Liverpool, withdrew from the Wales squad for personal reasons but is expected back against Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town keeper Danny Ward missed a second successive Wales match for personal reasons.

He withdrew from the World Cup qualifier which Wales drew 2-2 in Austria and was again absent for the match in Cardiff against Georgia , which attacted a crowd of 32,652.

Town remain confident the on-loan Liverpool man will be available for the home Championship derby against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Regular Wayne Hennessy, of Crystal Palace, was between the posts as Chris Coleman’s side picked up a point in Vienna and he kept the shirt against Georgia.

Ward’s place in the international squad has been taken by Adam Davies, of Championship rivals Barnsley.

The other keeper in the squad is Owain Fon Williams, of Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Wrexham product Ward, 23, has played every minute for Town this season.

He has kept three clean sheets for the Championship leaders, one of them in the 1-0 win at Ipswich Town last time out.

Wednesday, beaten play-off finalists last season, are ninth.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side were beaten 2-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion in their last match.

But before that, they won four out of five.

Town, whose deputies for Ward are former Oldham Athletic man Joel Coleman and experienced Joe Murphy, will be seeking their first win over Wednesday in six attempts.