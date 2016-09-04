Login Register
Huddersfield Town's on-loan Chelsea man eager to resume Championship charge

Kasey Palmer is enjoying life in West Yorkshire

Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Kasey Palmer in action for Town.
Kasey Palmer in action for Huddersfield Town against Wolves

Kasey Palmer says there’s no way he or his teammates will take their foot off the pedal after Huddersfield Town’s flying start to the Championship season.

David Wagner’s side top the table ahead of Saturday’s big derby trip to Leeds United in the sixth round of fixtures.

WATCH: What Kasey Palmer told Tareiq Holmes-Dennis before he joined Huddersfield Town

THD on Kasey Palmer
Town have chalked up four wins and a draw so far, with on-loan Chelsea forward Palmer featuring in four of those games.

The 19-year-old scored the winner against Brentford at the John Smith’s Stadium on the opening day.

And he made his first start in senior football as Town beat Wolves 1-0 at home last time out.

“It has been a dream start but we need to keep going, so we can’t stop now,” he said.

“Just because we have had a great start doesn’t mean we can take our foot off the pedal.

“I think the manager will keep us motivated as a group and we have to now look forward, not think about what we have achieved already.”

Palmer is confident Town can push on but says the team must keep looking ahead.

“The club is on the up and the way the fans have been has helped us,” he added.

“It has been a great start and we’ve had some good performances.

“But we’re only five games in and there are another 41 to go.

“What has happened so far is in the past and has to stay there. We have to keep looking ahead.”

Palmer, who is on a season-long deal, also figured in the League Cup first-round tie at Shrewsbury Town, wants to play as many times as possible.

“I need to keep working hard and when I do play, show that I can affect a game positively," he added.

“Whenever a chance to play comes, I need to take it.”

Related Tags

Events
Football League Cup
Teams
Chelsea FC
Huddersfield Town FC
People
David Wagner
Kasey Palmer

Football News

