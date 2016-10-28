Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kasey Palmer is ready to call in some favours ahead of Huddersfield Town’s trip to Fulham.

The on-loan Chelsea forward’s phone has been red hot, with friends and family asking for tickets for the Championship clash.

“Craven Cottage is just half an hour away from my home,” smiled the Londoner, who is seeking a 14th Town appearance.

“There are a lot of people wanting to come, so I’ll be asking the rest of the lads to help me out with tickets!”

WATCH: Town's open training session

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Town head to the capital third in the table and chasing a 10th win in their 15th league game.

David Wagner’s side bounced back from successive defeats by beating Derby County 1-0 last Saturday.

Fulham are 14th and without a home league win since Newcastle United were beaten 1-0 on the opening day of the season.

But Palmer warned: “It will be a difficult game. They have good players and are lively going forward.

“We have to build on last weekend, because we were back to ourselves against Derby.

“Losing to Sheffield Wednesday was a disappointment, and at Preston, we just didn’t play well.

“It was important we put in the right level of performance against Derby.

“We did that, and to get that late winner (through Elias Kachunga) was great.

“We are in a good place going to Fulham, but we have to keep things going.”