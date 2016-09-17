Huddersfield Town's on-loan Liverpool keeper Danny Ward has full backing of David Wagner

Danny Ward aims to shut-out Queens Park Rangers with words of reassurance from Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner ringing in his ears.

A lapse by the on-loan Liverpool keeper proved costly at Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday, when leaders Town suffered their first Championship defeat of the campaign.

Wales international Ward allowed Anthony Knockaert’s shot to slip through his grasp and Town went down 1-0.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Boss David Wagner says Danny Ward's mistake at Brighton is no issue whatsoever

But head coach Wagner says such incidents are an occupational hazard for keepers and that the 23-year-old, who kept clean sheets in the previous two games, has his full backing.

“I have no worries about Danny,” said Wagner, whose side are one point ahead of Newcastle United and Barnsley at the top of the table.

“There is nothing for us to speak about regarding what happened - I believe Danny could stop the next 15,000 shots like that with his eyes closed!

“Mistakes happen in football like everywhere else, but you move on. It’s the same for Danny as for us all.

“Be disappointed by the defeat at Brighton, but have no negative thoughts and show greed and hunger to win the next match.

“We have a chance to take six points from three matches, and with the help of our fans, we can achieve this.”