Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town's on-loan Liverpool keeper Danny Ward has full backing of David Wagner

Danny Ward aims to shut out QPR after costly mid-week mistake at Brighton and Hove Albion consigned Town to first league defeat of campaign

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town keeper Danny Ward in action.
Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town keeper Danny Ward in action.

Danny Ward aims to shut-out Queens Park Rangers with words of reassurance from Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner ringing in his ears.

A lapse by the on-loan Liverpool keeper proved costly at Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday, when leaders Town suffered their first Championship defeat of the campaign.

Wales international Ward allowed Anthony Knockaert’s shot to slip through his grasp and Town went down 1-0.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Boss David Wagner says Danny Ward's mistake at Brighton is no issue whatsoever

WATCH: David Wagner says Danny Ward's mistake at Brighton is no issue whatsoever
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

But head coach Wagner says such incidents are an occupational hazard for keepers and that the 23-year-old, who kept clean sheets in the previous two games, has his full backing.

“I have no worries about Danny,” said Wagner, whose side are one point ahead of Newcastle United and Barnsley at the top of the table.

“There is nothing for us to speak about regarding what happened - I believe Danny could stop the next 15,000 shots like that with his eyes closed!

“Mistakes happen in football like everywhere else, but you move on. It’s the same for Danny as for us all.

Be disappointed by the defeat at Brighton, but have no negative thoughts and show greed and hunger to win the next match.

“We have a chance to take six points from three matches, and with the help of our fans, we can achieve this.”

More on Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers

Latest Huddersfield-QPR Betting Odds Huddersfield Town v QPR: A Hoops view Huddersfield vs QPR Squad Selector Town v QPR: Video match day preview Dale Tempest: Town can put down a marker Huddersfield-QPR Connect 4 Doug Thomson: It's all about a response Whatever happened to Jack Robinson?
1 of 8
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers: Everything you need to know

Huddersfield Town 0 Queens Park Ranger 1, 29.08.15: Tjaronn Chery celebrates scoring for QPR.

The essential information at your fingertips as David Wagner's side host QPR at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon

Related Tags

People
David Wagner
Danny Ward
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
Queens Park Rangers FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town 0 Queens Park Ranger 1, 29.08.15: Tjaronn Chery celebrates scoring for QPR.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers: Everything you need to know
  2. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United set to sign former Manchester United starlet
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Whatever happened to QPR's former Huddersfield Town loan defender Jack Robinson?
  4. Joel Lynch
    "I'm not saying they didn't train hard at Huddersfield, but perhaps not as hard as we train here" - Les Ferdinand
  5. Danny Ward
    Huddersfield Town's on-loan Liverpool keeper Danny Ward has full backing of David Wagner

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent