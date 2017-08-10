Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to London for their debut Premier League contest this weekend - a place which has been a happy hunting ground for the Terriers in recent times.

Town face Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm KO) and will be looking to extend their good fortunes in the capital.

The play-off final victory over Reading stands out as a particular high point, but some successful trips to London preceded that momentous triumph.

On February 11, 2017 the Terriers beat QPR 2-1 at Loftus Road, with goals from Izzy Brown and Nahki Wells.

Exactly one month later, Rajiv van La Parra scored the only goal to put Brentford to the sword at Griffin Park.

These results reinstated Town's winning form in the capital after a 5-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on October 29, 2016.

Town have a solid record at the home of the Eagles too, losing just six times in 23 matches since 1964.

You have to go back 27 years to find the last time the Terriers lost at Selhurst Park - a 4-0 defeat in the FA Cup.

Since then six visits to South London have seen six draws.

The latest of these was a 1-1 encounter during the 2012/13 Championship campaign in which a Keith Southern strike cancelled out Wilfried Zaha's opener.