Huddersfield Town's Luke Coddington pulled of a string of fine saves and saved a penalty to help Wrexham AFC beat Forest Green Rovers yesterday afternoon.

The youngster, on a short-term loan at the North Wales side, was in fine form against the National League table-toppers during the 3-1 win at the Racecourse Ground.

The 21-year-old was called into action for the Dragons as early as the seventh minute when Liam Noble was judged to have been pulled down in the penalty area.

However Coddington was on hand to pull off a fine save from Darren Carter's effort to keep the score at 0-0.

Making only his third appearance for the Welsh Side, the former Middlesbrough player also put in a commanding performance to keep the visitors at bay late into the game.

Goals from Shaun Harrad and a brace from Gerry McDonagh was enough to give newly-appointed Dean Keates his first victory as permanent Wrexham AFC boss.

But it was Coddington's display which earned the the Man of the Match accolade as well as a spot in the Non-League Paper's Team of the Day.

Speaking after the 3-1 victory, Wrexham AFC boss Dean Keates said: “Luke was outstanding, a great save, he has come in, been magnificent, picked the ball out the back of the net twice in the last two games but not had a save to make. But he has made a fair few number of saves today.”

The Huddersfield Town goalkeeper's stay at the Racecourse runs until December 10 with the player also making three Under 23 appearances for Town this season as well.