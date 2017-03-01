Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town captain Mark Hudson is excited at the thoughts of making his first ever appearance at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

The defender's only other experience playing at the 55,000 capacity stadium was as an unused substituted during his time at Cardiff City.

That was back in 2014 when the Bluebirds fell to a 4-2 Premier League defeat with Yaya Toure, Jesus Navas and Sergio Aguero all on the scoresheet for Manchester City.

And all three could be on Pep Guardiola's team sheet tonight as well – something the skipper and the rest of his Town teammates are relishing.

“It's something for everyone to look forward to – even someone my age,” said the veteran defender who turns 35 at the end of this month.

“You have to be excited, that's what this cup competition and football gives you.”

And after keeping Argentinean hotshot Aguero quiet in the original fixture at the John Smith's Stadium, Hudson is looking forward to the prospect of renewing acquaintances again in the FA Cup replay.

He said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the game and we played well to get something from it - limiting them to a couple of chances but still having a few ourselves.

“But it's going to be a different game at the Etihad – on a much bigger and better pitch. We can't worry about it though and will just go into it fully prepared as always."

Hudson, who has played more than 100 games for the club, is enjoying his role as an elder statesman of the squad and believes he is still learning from head coach David Wagner.

On his career, he added: “It flies by, it feels only yesterday I was one of the young pros but I'm thoroughly enjoying being part of this team.

“I've learned so much from the boss and his ideas and just try to help the younger players as much as I can but they are all good lads who work and train hard anyway.”