Huddersfield Town defender Mathias 'Zanka' Jørgensen heads into tonight's Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace full of praise for Eagles boss Roy Hodgson.

Although the 70-year-old's previous managerial appointment with England ended in a humiliating defeat to minnows Iceland at Euro 2016, he is widely-regarded as one of the most successful English coaches across the globe.

Hodgson has managed sixteen different teams in eight countries as well as four national sides, winning his first two titles while at Swedish outfit Halmstad BK in 1976 and 1979.

The Palace boss also spent the 2000-01 campaign at FC Copenhagen where he went on to win the Danish title.

And although Town's Zanka did not start his professional career there until six years later, he confirmed Hodgson is still very much held in high-esteem in Denmark.

“I was quite young at the time, but I think Roy Hodgson was a big part of how Copenhagen has evolved,” said Mathias Zanka.

So what can the Terriers expect to be different under Roy Hodgson from the Palace side who were humbled on the opening day of the Premier League season?

“He usually practices a solid 4-4-2 which is a big difference to the 4-3-3 Frank de Boer prefers – so immediately we will be met with a different style and approach,” Zanka added.