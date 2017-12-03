Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Everton yesterday thanks to goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The loss stretched the Terriers' winless run on the road to six matches, with David Wagner's men now failing to score in 10 hours and 42 minutes of action away from the John Smith's Stadium.

The match also handed ex-Terrier Sam Allardyce his first win at the helm of the Toffees, having been announced as manager earlier in the week.

After the match, a downbeat Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen spoke to HTTV - here's everything he had to say.

Zanka on... what went wrong

"I don't know.

"I think we did a lot of things well in the first half - we lacked some creativity to create chances, especially when having that much of the ball.

""Everton did have hat in one situation and in the second situation I think we lost the ball in a bad area and we were unlucky in the fact that it deflected off me and went in over Jonas [Lossl].

"But that's where we're at the the moment in he season and right now it definitely hurts to lose 2-0 here."

Zanka on... Town dominating possession

"The fact is at the moment that we're not scoring goals away from home and we need more creativity.

"We need to be better as a team going forward and creating chances for ourselves.

"I think that's what has let us down today."

Zanka on... why Town are lacking a cutting edge

"It's difficult to say.

"It could be a number of different things but I'm sure that's something the manager is thinking a lot about.

"He certainly set us up in a way that we would have every chance to succeed but I don't think we've taken that chance or shown we can do that if you look away from that first game at Palace."

Zanka on... the Brighton match

"We all know that games like the Brighton game are incredibly important for us and also to show the fans that we're here and we really are a good team that can do them proud and be in this league.

"I do think that, with the qualities we have as a team, we do belong here, but at the moment we're not really showing it - especially not away from home."

Zanka on... confidence

"I don't think that anybody has lost confidence in the team.

"When you're here and you look at the fans you can tell that no one has lost confidence and that's a great morale booster for us on the team to know that we have their support no matter what.

"We do walk out there every game and try to do them proud, and right now of course it hurts us that we're not able to deliver at the moment."

Zanka on... his message to the fans

"Thank you for travelling.

"Of course we as a team are very disappointed that we couldn't give you anything back - especially today.

"We all felt after the first half that something was here to take and the fact that we dropped it all on the floor in the second half makes it a bit worse.

"But, as everyone says on Twitter, we go again."

Zanka on... being back at the John Smith's Stadium next week

"Everybody can see the results that we've had at home this season and how that varies from away.

"Our fans are giving us a great boost at home and they're really making the John Smith's Stadium a difficult place to visit.