Mathias Zanka is grateful he won't come up against Premier League hotshot Harry Kane every week but warned: "There's always someone almost as good."

Huddersfield Town's Danish international centre-back was part of a Town defence which felt the full force of a striker at the top of his form.

The England skipper scored a double and could have had a hat-trick in Spurs' 4-0 victory at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday and Zanka was relieved to see the back of him.

"Give him a sniff and it's a goal, that's his strength," said Zanka. "He does a little bit of everything. He is a very good player. You need to respect and acknowledge that."

While Kane has gone for now there will be more strikers to test the Town rearguard.

"The name may be different but they will be almost as good," said Zanka. "But that's the beauty of the Premier League for you. That's why I chose to come here and that's why we all play football to play against the best."

Town were given a lesson on the pitch and Zanka added: "It was a difficult game. We have played against one of the best teams in this league.

"We came out and showed the right attitude in the first few minutes and then an individual goal and another one and you are down 2-0 and it's an uphill battle.

"If you play against some of the best teams you will get punished if you are not 100% there with your concentration."

Zanka won't get much time to reflect on the defeat and said: "I go straight into two international games but when we get back I am sure this will be a lesson learned for us and we look forward to getting out next time and doing well against Swansea."