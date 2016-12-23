Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While the Bundesliga will be shutting down over the festive period, Michael Hefele and the rest of Huddersfield Town’s German contingent will be gearing up for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Over in Germany the domestic league has now closed for its annual winter break, the last fixtures played before Christmas taking place on December 21 before action begins again in earnest on Friday, January 20.

During the same month-long period David Wagner’s side will have played a further four SkyBet Championship games as well as an FA Cup Third Round tie against Port Vale at the John Smith’s Stadium.

But it’s something popular German centre back Michael Hefele is not fazed by but quite looking forward to – particularly Monday afternoon’s Boxing Day fixture at home to Forest.

“I have always wanted to play on Boxing Day,” said Hefele.

“When I was free in Germany I would always travel here to watch these games because I was always very interested in them.

“For me it’s a dream to play in these games – my little brother is coming over to support me and we will celebrate a little bit, but not too much.”

As effervescent as ever, the 26-year-old went on to describe a Germanic Christmas which features presents opened on Christmas Eve, attending church and eating bratwurst sausages with the family.

“Normally I go home to my family – this is the first year that little Michael doesn’t go home to see his family and to his mother,” he laughs.

“But it’s a different experience, though, and I just want to get three points on Boxing Day and have success here and that everyone has a healthy, Merry Christmas.”