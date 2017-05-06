Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Hefele is aiming to thank Huddersfield Town's fans for their continued support this season with a win over Cardiff City on Sunday lunchtime.

And despite any potential permutations it may bring for the Play-Offs, the German defender is hoping to sign off the SkyBet Championship with the side finishing third in the table.

The 26-year old, who previously declared this month as 'the biggest four weeks of his life', says David Wagner's men fear no-one in the end-of-season knock-out competition.

Hefele also spoke about Wagner's team selection at Birmingham City, the dressing room atmosphere and the season as a whole during his pre-match interview ahead of tomorrow's clash.

On the dressing room atmosphere

Everybody in the dressing room feels very good, we've had a couple of days off and we are now looking forward to the Cardiff City game.

It's the last day of the season in front of our home crowd and we want to win this game and then start to think about the Play-Offs but until then, we are all very calm and happy.

On Cardiff City

It's the last test before the Play-Off games, we have to push ourselves 100% and maybe test ourselves and try a few new things out in readiness for them.

It's always confidence-boosting to win games and it's a big game for us to show the fans how much it means to us.

It will be a tough test though – I remember the away game when we lost 3-2 and I learnt a lot from that.

Set-pieces are a big theme for the way they play and score goals so we need to make sure we are switched on.

On David Wagner's Birmingham City team selection

Rotation is key here in England – there are so many games, the squads are so big and full of good players.

There is no issue within the squad – it's the boss' decision and he has swapped the side in the past to get fresh legs into the team.

I am surprised there is an issue because for us this is normal – all the players just want to play every single game and try to deliver on the pitch.

On the final league table

For me it would be nice to finish third because we were there a long time but in the end if you win the Play-Offs and go it up it doesn't really matter.

But I always want to be on the top or near the top so I want to finish as high as possible.

On potential Play-Off Opposition

I don't think it matters for me or the team who we are playing in the Play-Offs because we are so hungry and have so much belief in ourselves.

We've shown all season we have a very strong squad and we don't have to hide from anyone.

On the fans

They've been very important for me and for us as a team – when you go into our stadium and it's such a great atmosphere they push us to the limit and you know the opponent struggles to beat us at home.

They have supported us so well all season and we appreciate them so much – what would football be without fans?

On the season as a whole

It's been an enjoyable season because we've had so much success and it is always good to go from game to game and win more than you lose.

You get a lot of confidence and it just nice doing so well in my first season in the UK.