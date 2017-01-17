Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Hefele says the fans can make all the difference as Huddersfield Town try to bounce back from their disappointing Championship defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Ipswich Town are the visitors to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday with promotion-chasing Town hoping to top 20,000 for three successive league games for the first time since the 1970/71 top-flight campaign.

The recorded gates against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day and Blackburn Rovers on December 31 were 22,100 and 21,311 respectively.

Town have another cut-price ticket offer for the clash with Mick McCarthy’s men,

And centre-back Hefele, signed from Dynamo Dresden this summer, said: “Our supporters have been great ever since I came here.

“They make a real difference and help push us forward.

“I’d like to say a big thank you because they have been outstanding.”

The 2-0 defeat at Hillsborough, where there was controversy over both goals and a disputed dismissal for Jack Payne, was a first in eight league games.

Hefele, 26, added: “We were disappointed about some of the decisions (by Graham Scott) but we have to move on.

“You cannot win every game, you will get a defeat at some point, but it is how you react to that defeat.

“We performed well in Sheffield, now we have to perform against Ipswich, with our chests out and our heads up.

Ticket prices for the Fantastic Media Stand lower tier are £15 adults, £10 over 60s and £5 under 18s.

For the Revell Ward Stand upper and lower, Britannia Rescue Stand and Fantastic Media Stand upper it’s £20, £15 and £5.