Huddersfield Town's mid-season Africa Cup of Nations boost

A string of Championship players are set to head to the Africa Cup of Nations early next year.

How will Huddersfield Town be affected by the biennial tournament, this time hosted by Gabon, which runs from January 14 to February 5?

One member of David Wagner's squad who could be involved striker Elias Kachunga, who qualifies for DR Congo, but the striker has not been capped at senior level and has played in the Germany U19 and U21 sides.

Elsewhere in the second tier, Newcastle United could lose Cheick Tiote (Ivory Coast), Mohamed Diame (Senegal), Christian Atsu (Ghana), Achraf Lazaar (Morocco) and Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo) after all those nations qualified.

Albert Adomah left Middlesbrough for Championship side Aston Villa.

Aston Villa could be without Andre Ayew and Albert Adomah (Ghana) as well as new signing Jonathan Kodjia, whose Ivory Coast side scraped into the big event.

Norwich City and Fulham could wave off two players each with Cameroonian Sebastien Bassong, Togan Floyd Ayite and Congolese pair Youssouf Mulumbu and Neeskens Kebano set to join up with their national sides.

This could leave the way clear for Town to steal points on their Championship rivals, especially as the sides they face during the Africa Cup of Nations contain players who could well be at the tournament.

Town's first two fixtures during the tournament dates are against Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town - two teams unlikely to have a representative, but the three matches that follow could well be affected by Africa's main international football competition.

Get French Football Wolves' Romain Saiss in action for Angers

Wagner's men face Wolves on January 28, with the Midlands side likely to have lost Nouha Dicko and new signing Romain Saiss to Mali and Morocco respectively.

Brighton and Hove Albion come next for Town three days later and the Seagulls' Gaetan Bong could be away with Senegal.

Finally, Town face Leeds United on the what will be the penultimate day of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Although neither of Leeds' eligible players have yet been capped for their countries, Ronaldo Vieira and Souleymane Doukara could feature in the tournament for Guinea-Bissau and Senegal respectively.