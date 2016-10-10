Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town's mid-season Africa Cup of Nations boost

  • By

The players Town may not face due to AFCON 2017

Newcastle's loan signing Christian Atsu in action for Ghana

A string of Championship players are set to head to the Africa Cup of Nations early next year.

How will Huddersfield Town be affected by the biennial tournament, this time hosted by Gabon, which runs from January 14 to February 5?

One member of David Wagner's squad who could be involved striker Elias Kachunga, who qualifies for DR Congo, but the striker has not been capped at senior level and has played in the Germany U19 and U21 sides.

Elsewhere in the second tier, Newcastle United could lose Cheick Tiote (Ivory Coast), Mohamed Diame (Senegal), Christian Atsu (Ghana), Achraf Lazaar (Morocco) and Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo) after all those nations qualified.

Middlesbrough's Albert Adomah has left the Riverside for Championship side Aston Villa.
Albert Adomah left Middlesbrough for Championship side Aston Villa.

Aston Villa could be without Andre Ayew and Albert Adomah (Ghana) as well as new signing Jonathan Kodjia, whose Ivory Coast side scraped into the big event.

Norwich City and Fulham could wave off two players each with Cameroonian Sebastien Bassong, Togan Floyd Ayite and Congolese pair Youssouf Mulumbu and Neeskens Kebano set to join up with their national sides.

This could leave the way clear for Town to steal points on their Championship rivals, especially as the sides they face during the Africa Cup of Nations contain players who could well be at the tournament.

Town's first two fixtures during the tournament dates are against Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town - two teams unlikely to have a representative, but the three matches that follow could well be affected by Africa's main international football competition.

Get French Football
Wolves' Romain Saiss in action for Angers

Wagner's men face Wolves on January 28, with the Midlands side likely to have lost Nouha Dicko and new signing Romain Saiss to Mali and Morocco respectively.

Brighton and Hove Albion come next for Town three days later and the Seagulls' Gaetan Bong could be away with Senegal.

Finally, Town face Leeds United on the what will be the penultimate day of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Although neither of Leeds' eligible players have yet been capped for their countries, Ronaldo Vieira and Souleymane Doukara could feature in the tournament for Guinea-Bissau and Senegal respectively.

Huddersfield Town latest

Season So Far - How Town Sit Top England-Germany U20s Stand Out Players Elias Kachunga on West Yorkshire Life Dean Hoyle issues David Wagner statement
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

How England and Leicester City star Jamie Vardy slipped through Huddersfield Town net

Club were keeping tabs on the striker when he was at FC Halifax Town

Previous Articles

Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United to bring in at least two in January, Liverpool to swoop for Fulham starlet

The latest rumours surrounding the second tier

Related Tags

Teams
Aston Villa FC
Norwich City FC
Huddersfield Town FC
Newcastle United FC
Fulham FC
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. David Wagner
    Flying High: New Huddersfield Town record on cards for Sheffield Wednesday visit?
  2. David Wagner
    FA fine for Huddersfield Town boss
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town's Liverpool loan keeper Danny Ward misses second successive Wales international
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town Under 18s urged to learn from Sheffield Wednesday defeat
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town's mid-season Africa Cup of Nations boost

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent