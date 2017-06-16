Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town WILL have a new shirt sponsor for their inaugural Premier League campaign as PURE Business Group Limited have been announced as sleeve sponsor ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

The legal services business, based in Prescot, York and Liverpool, have enjoyed two successful seasons as the club's main shirt sponsor under its PURE Legal Limited Brand

The company will now become the first to appear on the sleeves of the club's shirts which means a new shirt sponsor will adorn Town's new home kit for the new campaign.

The PURE logo will appear on the left arm of Town’s home, away and third shirts, which are likely to be announced in the coming few weeks, with the iconic Premier League badge on the right-hand side.

PURE Legal Limited was launched in April 2015 by Huddersfield Town fan – and former Young Terrier – Phil Hodgkinson as an innovative, cutting edge legal services business, which provides a huge array of services.

At the heart of PURE is a new ground-breaking approach to legal services that places the customer at the forefront of all it does and the PURE Group now comprises eight complimentary business and employs over 200 staff.

Huddersfield Town’s Commercial Director Sean Jarvis said: “Given the superb support we have received from PURE Legal Limited for the last two seasons, I am absolutely delighted the company will make its own bit of Huddersfield Town history by becoming the club’s first ever sleeve sponsor.

“This is one of several additional revenue streams created for the club through Premier League promotion and, given the drastically increased television audiences, I believe PURE will receive tremendous return on investment too.”

PURE Business Group CEO Phil Hodgkinson added: “Having enjoyed two seasons on the front of the home shirt, one of them being the most successful in the club’s modern era, the Premier League promotion has given us the opportunity to have our Group brand on all three First Team shirts.

“The club has been absolutely fantastic in ensuring we can fulfil our four-year sponsorship deal and the fact the club still wants the PURE name on the famous shirt is testament to the way that my firm and all club partners are treated by everybody involved.

“As a club, we have a great deal to be proud of. I have yet to stop smiling after the last 12 months! It is an honour to have the PURE name on the shirts and the coming season cannot get here quickly enough.”