Tom Ince got off the mark for new side Huddersfield Town last night before firing a warning shot across the bows of the club’s Premier League doubters.

The 25-year-old scored the only goal of the game in Town’s first pre-season clash at Accrington Stanley in a positive work-out for David Wagner’s men.

And the attacking midfielder was quick to point out there was more to come from both himself and the side ahead of the club’s debut Premier League campaign.

“We’ve got a point to prove and there is no reason why we should come into this league just to make up the numbers,” declared Ince, after the 1-0 victory at the Wham Stadium.

“We are quietly confident we can do something in this league and we're just going about our business – we let others outside put the pressure on us.

“I don’t think Huddersfield should have any problems coming into this league – the way we play football and the attacking options we’ve got, there’s no reason why we can’t cause teams problems and score goals home or away.

Signed from Derby County for a fee of £7.5m earlier this month, Ince is one of a few player’s in Wagner’s squad who has previously tasted Premier League football – albeit briefly.

However, he managed only 15 appearances for Hull City during the 2014-15 season with the player claiming he has unfinished top-flight business.

“It’s great to have the opportunity in the Premier League – I’m with a manager and team that I feel plays the way I want to play,” Ince added.

“The manager wants everyone to work hard - to give 100% at every opportunity and if you don’t train like that you won’t play like that.

“If I work hard in training then I know I will be given the opportunity which is up to me to take.

“Previously I didn’t get that chance and people are perhaps a little bit quick to judge me at this level.

“But I know if I am given the opportunity I can create and score goals and excite people.”