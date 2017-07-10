Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town ’s new head of football operations David Moss is set to graduate from Manchester Metropolitan University later this month.

The 48-year-old, who joined the club from Glasgow Celtic earlier this summer , is set to receive a Master of Sport Directorship (MSD) after combining his full-time work with the course for the past two years.

Focusing on sports governance and best practice, leadership and innovation, the post-graduate MSD course has attracted professional sports people keen to progress to a role designed to provide a strategic link between all departments within a club - from boardroom to coaching and organisational staff.

Moss will be honoured alongside other high-profile football names Hull City ’s head of strategic analysis and recruitment Lee Darnbrough and Leicester City assistant manager Michael Appleton.

A UEFA A Licence holder, Moss has already been integral in bringing nine players through the John Smith’s Stadium door so far this summer as Huddersfield Town prepare for their debut Premier League season.

Speaking about the University degree and his role at the club, Moss said: “Huddersfield Town are ahead of the curve on this one: the sporting director role has been really positive for so many European clubs and I hope it will contribute to Huddersfield’s continued success next season.

“I’m looking forward to bringing the skills I’ve acquired on the Manchester Met sport directorship course to my new role as director of football.”

Manchester Metropolitan University’s Dr Sara Ward, a leading academic expert on football governance and programme director of the MSD course, said: “There is no doubt that interest in the sporting director concept is growing among English football clubs and beyond.

“As these new positions are created there is an increasing demand for people with the right experience and qualifications to take on what is an extremely challenging and complex role.

“Our MSD course is designed specifically to equip professional sports people with the skills they need to succeed in a high-level strategic role.

“We are really proud that among our first cohort of graduates we have already seen three such high profile appointments and we wish David, Lee and Michael all the best for next season and beyond.”